Tanzania: President Samia Offers Piece of Advice On Yanga, Feitoto Row

By BENJAMIN BEN

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has advised the management of Young Africans to amicably solve the existing contract saga with their player Feisal Salum 'Fei Toto.'

She offered the advice during a dinner event at the State House in Dar es Salaam on Monday evening organised to congratulate Yanga for reaching in the finals of CAF Confederation Cup.

"It does not make me happy to hear that a club is in conflict with a player, this is not good at all.

"To the management, let me request you to end your misunderstandings with Feisal...it does not make sense for a big club of your status to be in conflict with such a young player," the President says.

She adds that she will be waiting for the feedback on the development of the issue and whenever they are ready, they should visit her for the feedback.

In another development, President Samia has encouraged Yanga management to dream of bringing home the CAF title one day.

"By now, you have known your strengths and weaknesses, prepare well in order to win the trophy next season," she says.