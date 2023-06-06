Uganda: 4 Ugandan Athletes, Officials Miss World Mountain Championships Over Visas

Two Ugandan female athletes, a coach, and the physiotherapist have failed to travel to Innsbruck-Stubai, Austria for the 2023 World Mountain and Trail Championships due to visa issuance delays.

The secretary of publicity of the Uganda Athletics Federation, Abdallah Muhammad, identified the athletes as Nancy Chekwemoi and Priscilla Chepkwemoi, and the officials as Nalis Bujingo, the UAF national coach, and Ann Etadu, the physiotherapist.

Muhammad explained that the athletes and officials were unable to travel to Austria as their travel documents were delayed at the Austrian embassy. This means that Uganda will not be able to compete for a medal in the Junior Women's category as it required the participation of the two athletes who failed to travel.

The rest of the team departed for the championships yesterday June 4 led by Paul Okello, the organizing secretary, as the only official. Stephen Kiprotich, a member of the National Council of Sports and the 2012 Olympic Champion, expressed his disappointment over the situation and urged the Uganda Athletics Federation to ensure the timely processing of travel documents to avoid such inconveniences in the future.

"I know it's a blow to the junior team, but nevertheless, I believe the others will defend the country," stated Kiprotich. The 2023 World Mountain Championships are scheduled to take place from June 6-10.