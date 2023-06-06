Uganda: 4 Ugandan Athletes, Officials Miss World Mountain Championships Over Visas

5 June 2023
The Observer (Kampala)
By William Cheptoek

Two Ugandan female athletes, a coach, and the physiotherapist have failed to travel to Innsbruck-Stubai, Austria for the 2023 World Mountain and Trail Championships due to visa issuance delays.

The secretary of publicity of the Uganda Athletics Federation, Abdallah Muhammad, identified the athletes as Nancy Chekwemoi and Priscilla Chepkwemoi, and the officials as Nalis Bujingo, the UAF national coach, and Ann Etadu, the physiotherapist.

Muhammad explained that the athletes and officials were unable to travel to Austria as their travel documents were delayed at the Austrian embassy. This means that Uganda will not be able to compete for a medal in the Junior Women's category as it required the participation of the two athletes who failed to travel.

The rest of the team departed for the championships yesterday June 4 led by Paul Okello, the organizing secretary, as the only official. Stephen Kiprotich, a member of the National Council of Sports and the 2012 Olympic Champion, expressed his disappointment over the situation and urged the Uganda Athletics Federation to ensure the timely processing of travel documents to avoid such inconveniences in the future.

"I know it's a blow to the junior team, but nevertheless, I believe the others will defend the country," stated Kiprotich. The 2023 World Mountain Championships are scheduled to take place from June 6-10.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.