Angola: Parliament Speaker Set Off for Summit in Belgium

Luanda — National Assembly Speaker Carolina Cerqueira left for Brussels, Belgium, this Monday to participate in the Annual Summit on "Women Political Leader" (WPL), between 7 and 8 June.

Prior to her departure, Carolina Cerqueira, who was speaking to the press, considered encouraging the women representation in decision-making bodies, at state level, in the public and private sectors and in social activism in Angola.

The Parliamentary leader said that the summit is very important, adding that the event will allow exchanging experiences, sharing opinions and approving goals to face the challenges that arise in the world situation.

She explained that the issues related to the role of women in decision-making, gender equality and the commitment that women leaders and politicians should have to improve the quality of life of the populations and society in which they are inserted.

Carolina Cerqueira noted that the forum could also boost and encourage the renewal of public policies that could promote more development in the country.

The official added that she will take the opportunity to, in her speech, speak about the peace and the Angolan child, as well as the contribution of women, especially Parliamentarians, to the growth of Angola.

The participants in the forum, which celebrates 10 years of existence, will analyse the progress and challenges in the sense of reinforcing equity, women's participation and opportunities globally.

This is an entity that aims to contribute to increasing the number and influence of women in political leadership positions.

The WPL functions as a global network of women political leaders at national level, including the European Parliament, which currently has around 9,000 members.

Headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, it was founded in 2003 by Silvana Koch-Mehrin, former Vice Speaker of the European Parliament (2009-2011) and Member of the European Parliament (2004-2014).

Currently, according to the Interparliamentary Union, almost 80% of Parliamentary seats are occupied by men. In total, around the world, some 9,000 women are members of national parliaments.

The Angolan delegation comprises the second deputy Speaker of National Assembly Arleth Chimbinda, from UNITA, and MP Antonieta Baptista, from the ruling MPLA party. SL/MDS/VM/NIC