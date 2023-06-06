Angola/Portugal - New Agreements Boost Cooperation

Luanda — Angola and Portugal strengthened bilateral cooperation after the two countries signed Monday in Luanda 13 new agreements, including a strategic cooperation programme.

These are legal instruments linked to the Finance, Higher Education, Infrastructure, Media and Defence sectors.

In the presence of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, and the Portuguese Premier, António Costa, both countries signed the agreements that include the Programme of Strategic Cooperation (PSC) 2023-2027, which strengthens the Portugal-Angola credit line.

The package of agreements features the Memorandum of Understanding between the Sines and Algarve Ports Administration (Portugal) and Sociedade de Desenvolvimento da Barra do Dande (Angola).

In the new PSC, the sectors of education, health, justice and security were mentioned as priority in the new package.

The Understanding also aims to promote cooperation in areas such as tourism, administrative modernisation, cooperation with the private sector, as well as human capital qualification.

The previous PSC (2018-2022), estimated at Ꞓ535 million, had an overall execution rate of 122 per cent.

Also on Monday, the two States signed the Bilateral Technical Cooperation Protocol between the Angolan Telecommunications Institute (INACOM) and the Portuguese National Communications Authority (ANACOM).

In the field of Media, the two countries signed the Protocol between the Angolan Training Centre for Journalists and the Portuguese News Agency (LUSA), for professional training.

As part of António Costa's second official visit to Angola, contacts are also planned with representatives of over 100 Portuguese companies.

These are companies linked to the construction, banking, financial, retail, energy, agri-food, technology and communications sectors.

According to figures from Angola's National Statistics Institute, trade between the two countries has seen variations in recent years, influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Angola and Portugal established diplomatic relations on 9 March, 1976. NE/AL/ADR/DAN/NIC