Angolan President Pledges to Pay Off Debt With Portuguese Companies

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço announced Monday in Luanda the Government commitment to fulfill its financial obligations related to the debts with Portuguese companies.

The Angolan Statesman said this issue deserves attention and the country is working to fully address it as soon as possible in order to reassure those Portuguese committed to the Angolan market.

During the official talks with the Portuguese delegation, headed by Prime minister António Costa, the President João Lourenço praised the cooperation with the European country.

The Angolan President referred to the signing of 13 legal instruments, still today (Monday), that will boost the exchange between the two countries.

João Lourenço said that a Summit of the Community of the Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) will take place soon to assess the latest developments conducted by the organisation.

The Summit will also focus on planning of the future actions that contribute to the consolidation of the foundations on which relations within the organisation are based.

President João Lourenço said that the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries has undertaken initiatives that deserve to be highlighted and that bring people together, without barriers.

He expressed concern, "in this troubled world," about the situation in Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Sahel countries.

As for the way the West is handling the situation in Libya, without consulting African institutions, the Angolan President described as imprudent, irresponsible and wrong, judging by the instability created in that country.

João Lourenço advised "wisdom and great restraint" in the resolution to the old conflicts, such as those in the Korean peninsula, Israel-Palestine, to which new ones are being added such as those in the Taiwan Strait.

The President of the Republic defended an immediate end to the war between Ukraine and Russia, in favour of the sovereignty and integrity of the attacked country.

The Angolan Head of State called for the need to build a peace based on strong, fair and lasting foundations between the two countries and the whole of Europe and to banish forever the spectre of war in Europe, the stage of the two great wars that the world has ever known.

João Lourenço blamed the invasion of Ukraine by Russia for the biggest humanitarian, food, energy and security crisis the world has ever known.

The Portuguese Prime Minister arrived this Monday in the Angolan capital for a two-day working visit, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries. JFS/AL/ADR/DAN/NIC