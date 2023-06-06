Uganda: Over 9300 Police Officers Promoted

The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has promoted 9312 officers at different ranks.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, deputy police spokesperson, Polly Namaye said the promotions were based on a number of aspects that the police chief deemed fit to have the officers elevated in rank.

"The officers were based on seniority, record of work, acting position, exemplary performance such as in operations and executing given records and discipline record,"Namaye said.

She noted that 1145 Assistant Inspectors were promoted to inspect, five head constable majors to inspector, 28 station seargents to head constable, 1531 from seargent to Assistant Inspector of Police, 2644 from corporal to sergeant and and 3956 from the rank of constable to corporal in the police force.

"We congratulate the officers and their families upon this well deserved occassion of their promotion. We encourage them and other officers to continue serving the public diligently," Namaye said.

This is the biggest number of police officers promoted in one batch in the police force and the second promotion in a period of six years in the force.

Last year in August, President Museveni in his capacity as the commander in chief of the armed forces promoted 773 senior police officers ranging from the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Previously, the force had not had any promotions for a period of six years which saw some officers serve in different positions in acting capacity since their ranks were not in tandem with their offices.