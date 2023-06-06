Uganda: Next Media Group CEO Kariisa Proudly Accepts Environment Sustainability Award for 'Taasa Obutonde' Campaign

The CEO of Next Media Group Kin Kariisa, has accepted the Environment Sustainability Award 2023 on behalf of NBS TV's renowned environmental campaign, 'Taasa Obutonde.'

This recognition holds immense significance, underscoring the commitment of the digital media platform in promoting awareness of environmental issues.

Within Next Media, there is a steadfast belief in the transformative power of media to inspire change and foster a sustainable future for Uganda. 'Taasa Obutonde' holds a special place in their hearts, as it signifies a dedicated effort to emphasize the crucial role each Ugandan plays in combatting plastic pollution.

The campsign has evolved into a thriving movement, making a tangible and positive impact.

Kariisa expressed heartfelt appreciation to NEMA (National Environment Management Authority) for bestowing this honour. He said recognition serves as an encouragement to stay steadfast in the mission of educating, engaging, and empowering viewers to take action towards a greener Uganda.

He added that none of these achievements would have been possible without the exceptional dedication and hard work of the team. He noted that they had tirelessly executed the 'Taasa Obutonde' campaign, delivering impactful stories that resonate with the audience.

Kariisa extended profound gratitude to the esteemed partners of 'Taasa Obutonde' who have remained steadfast allies throughout the journey.

He said the support of NEMA, KCCA, AirQo Project, Vivo Energy Uganda, Pepsi Uganda, Uganda Breweries, and Stanbic Uganda has been invaluable.

Next Media will continue to leverage its platforms to raise awareness, drive change, and inspire others to join them in creating a greener Uganda.