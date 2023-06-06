Uganda: Millions of Ugandan Lives At Risk As NWSC Cuts Water Supply to Three Major Hospitals

China Uganda friendship hospital Naguru, Entebbe regional referral hospital and Hoima regional referral hospital are without water this morning.

This follows a decision by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) to discontinue water supply over nonpayment of dues on Monday, June 5.

Hospitals, which rely on a steady water supply for essential medical procedures, sanitation, and patient care, are now being forced to confront an overwhelming challenge. The sudden and indiscriminate suspension of water services by NWSC is placing an unbearable burden on an already strained healthcare system.

A disconnection order for Entebbe hospital seen by Nile Post indicates that the medical facility owes the water body shs 488,062,955 million. NWSC is headed by Dr. Silver Mugisha who recently saw his contract as managing director renewed for five years.

The decision to disconnect the hospitals follows a letter to the Ministry of Finance which warned of the impending action. Finance Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi acknowledged receipt of the letter on June 1 and committed that government would clear the arrears. He pleaded for NWSC to reconnect the hospitals on the water grid in the meantime. This is yet to happen at time of going to press.

The repercussions of this decision are far-reaching, as it impacts not only major hospitals but also smaller healthcare centres and clinics, depriving vulnerable communities of critical medical services. Without access to clean water, healthcare professionals are unable to maintain basic hygiene standards, sterilise medical equipment, or ensure proper sanitation, which significantly increases the risk of infections and further health complications.

The inability to provide adequate medical care due to water shortages puts patients at great risk and undermines the efforts of healthcare workers who are tirelessly working to save lives.