Kenya: President Ruto Stresses Need to Strengthen UN-Habitat's Capacity

Nairobi — President William Ruto has stressed the need to strengthen UN-Habitat's capacity to support member States in advancing the agenda of sustainable urbanization.

Speaking Monday during the opening of the UN-Habitat Assembly in Gigiri, the Head of State pointed out that this will address the challenges of human settlement.

He further announced that Kenya will co-host the inaugural Africa Climate Summit, to be held from September 4 to 6 in Nairobi in preparation for COP28.

The meeting attended by more than 5,000 delegates will end on Friday.