Kenya: President Ruto Stresses Need to Strengthen UN-Habitat's Capacity

5 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has stressed the need to strengthen UN-Habitat's capacity to support member States in advancing the agenda of sustainable urbanization.

Speaking Monday during the opening of the UN-Habitat Assembly in Gigiri, the Head of State pointed out that this will address the challenges of human settlement.

He further announced that Kenya will co-host the inaugural Africa Climate Summit, to be held from September 4 to 6 in Nairobi in preparation for COP28.

The meeting attended by more than 5,000 delegates will end on Friday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.