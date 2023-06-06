Kenya: Global Tax Conference Kicks Off in Nairobi Amid Finance Bill Row

5 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — The International Center for Tax and Development conference today began in Nairobi with a focus on tax.

The conference is co-hosted by the global tax body (the International Center for Tax and Development) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in conjunction with the University of Nairobi.

It brought on board global tax researchers, policymakers, and academics drawn from different institutions.

Treasury and Economic Planning Permanent Secretary James Muhati said that Kenya had made great strides on the international tax front.

He, however, singled out instances where tax treaties signed with partners were abused.

"Taxation of digital economy remains relatively new and challenging. Developing countries also have insufficient expertise in tax," said the PS during the opening assembly of the conference.

Kenya's hosting the event comes at a time when there is a raging debate on the proposed three percent housing fund levy under the Finance Bill 2023.

The bill, which will be tabled in the National Assembly tomorrow, will see employees deduct three percent of their salaries, with employers matching the amount.

On his part, Nairobi University Dean of Fiscal Studies Collins Odote underscored that taxation remains a great challenge in the country.

He further called for sobriety ahead of the tax bill being tabled in Parliament.

"Taxation affects every aspect of the world. The tax is having a great impact on the lives of Kenyans. Our tax is at cross roads, "said Professor Odote.

Delegates at the conference equally reiterated the importance of holding tax discourse, indicating that the conversation is important for developing countries like Kenya, which need to advance.

