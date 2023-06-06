Kenya: PrideInn Plaza Hotel and Convention Centre Joins Forces to #BeatPlasticPollution on World Environment Day

Machakos County — PrideInn Plaza Hotel and Convention Centre joined hands with the government of Machakos County, the National Environment Management Authority, and various stakeholders to retaliate commitment to environmental conservation on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Held annually since 1973 under the auspices of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), World Environment Day has grown into a global platform for environmental outreach.

This year, World Environment Day focused on seeking solutions to the pressing issue of plastic pollution, rallying individuals, communities, and organizations to take action under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution.

In response to the call, the staff of PrideInn Plaza Hotel and Convention Centre took part in a series of impactful activities, including tree planting and clean up events in Machakos County.

The employees conducted clean-up operations at the Athi River Open Air Market and engaged in a tree planting endeavor at KMC D.E.B Primary School.

By enriching the school premises with new trees, they aimed to create a greener and healthier environment that nurtures sustainable practices and fosters a love for nature among students.

Andrew Makau, the General Manager of PrideInn Plaza Hotel and Convention Centre, emphasized the significance of such initiatives in addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices.

"Cleaning up the market and planting trees are essential strategies for addressing plastic pollution and catering to the environment," he said.

"These activities help remove plastic waste, prevent pollution, and restore ecosystems. The activities also improve water quality, raise awareness, mitigate climate change, and create sustainable livelihoods. By taking collective action, we can make significant progress in protecting our environment and ensuring a more sustainable future."

In line with beating plastic pollution, Makau revealed that hotels across PrideInn Hotels, Resorts and Camps continue to phase out the use of plastic water bottles in efforts aimed at promoting the environment and protecting the marine eco-system.

The need for action against plastic pollution is urgent, as data from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reveals that rivers and lakes carry vast amounts of plastic waste from inland regions to the sea, significantly contributing to ocean pollution.

According to UNEP, the current estimate stands at a staggering 75 to 199 million tonnes of plastic present in oceans worldwide.

Furthermore, if plastic production, usage, and disposal practices remain unchanged, UNEP warns that the annual influx of plastic waste into aquatic ecosystems could nearly triple, reaching a projected 23-37 million tonnes per year by 2040.

Additional data by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), indicates that over 400 million tons of plastic is produced globally each year, with plastic pollution remaining a complex issue that affects all land, freshwater, and marine ecosystems.

It also poses threats to human and ecosystem health, impacts vital economic activities, and contributes to climate change.