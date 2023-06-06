Kenya: Machakos Residents, Corporates Plant Trees in Commemoration of World Environment Day

5 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Moses Muoki

Machakos — Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti today led corporates and area residents in a tree-planting and clean up exercise and to mark the 50th World Environment Day.

The exercise took place at KMC grounds in Athi River in Mavoko sub county, Athi River market and its environs.

While emphasizing the need for collective efforts to protect fragile ecosystems, Governor Wavinya emphasized the need to curb Industrial pollution with a particular focus on plastic waste which is a challenge globally.

"My government is collaborating with relevant authorities to prevent deliberate pollution, conducting regular inspections in the Athi River industrial zone. We are exploring cost-effective options for recycling within our municipalities to reduce plastic pollution. Additionally, we aim to actively participate in the national tree planting program while implementing sustainable measures to restore and protect rivers," she said.

She further added that her administration was actively participating in the national tree planting program while implementing sustainable measures to restore and protect rivers. Combating deforestation and promoting sustainable logging practices are crucial, and by prioritizing environmental conservation alongside development.

Data from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) reveals a worrying trend that rivers and lakes carry vast amounts of plastic waste from inland regions to the sea, significantly contributing to ocean pollution.

According to UNEP, the current estimate stands at a staggering 75 to 199 million tonnes of plastic present in oceans worldwide. Furthermore, if plastic production, usage, and disposal practices remain unchanged, UNEP warns that the annual influx of plastic waste into aquatic ecosystems could nearly triple, reaching a projected 23-37 million tonnes per year by 2040.

The theme of this year's World Environment Day, "Solution to Plastic Pollution," is a stark reminder of the huge impact of plastics on ecosystems with plastic pollution remaining a complex issue that affects all land, freshwater, and marine ecosystems. It also poses threats to vital economic activities, and contributes to climate change.

