Namibia: #Pledge4Pink Awareness Campaign Funds Presented to Cancer Association

Cricket Namibia and its partners presented a monetary contribution to the Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) over the weekend during an international match at United Sports Club.

The donation was made as a result of Cricket Namibia and its partners' #Pledge4Pink awareness campaign, which involved planning several activities and events to raise awareness and funds for the Cancer Association of Namibia.

"Cancer is on the rise in Namibia. The N$152,700 will support our national outreach initiatives and health centers. The screening of approximately 15000 Namibians will be possible thanks to this collaboration with #Pledge4Pink. Thank you to all the sponsors who helped make this initiative a success," Cancer Association Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen said.

Cricket Namibia Chief Executive, Johan Muller said it is an honour to finally present the Cancer Association of Namibia with a cheque.

"We appreciate the support from our partners; APS, Pupkewiz Motors, MTC Windhoek Fashion Week, Richelieu, and Future Media. We appreciate your financial and moral support for the #Pledge4Pink campaign. Being affiliated with the Cancer Association of Namibia is something we are proud to do as a sports organization to give back to the community," he said.

Africa Personnel Services Managing Director, Robert de Villiers said: "The Cancer Association of Namibia does so much for the cancer community, this inspires me to do more and support CAN. Thank you for all your hard work, we cannot wait to support you going forward."

According to Veruschka De la Harpe, Head of Marketing at Pupkewitz Motors not only is their relationship with Cricket Namibia strategic, but it also serves as a means of community service for us.

"About 84 of our employees at Pupkewitz Motors have been affected by cancer. As a responsible corporate entity, we support Namibia's fight against cancer," De la Harpe