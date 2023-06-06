Kenya: Police Lob Teargas to Disperse Activists Protesting Against Finance Bill 2023

6 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Police on Tuesday lobbed teargas to disperse a group of activists at the Jevanjee Gardens protesting against the proposed Finance Bill 2023.

A number of demonstrators were also arrested during the protests organised by a consortium of lobby groups.

The activists waved placards depicting proposed tax measures in the Finance Bill 2023 as bad for the country’s economy.

“We don’t want it, Kenyans don’t want it, just withdraw it because it will kill the already bleeding economy,” one activist yelled before police intervened and dispersed the meeting.

President William Ruto has vowed the Bill will pass and dared any legislator to oppose it.

“I want to see which MP will oppose this bill that is out to create job opportunities for Kenyans through the construction of houses across the country,” he said.

The main contention in the bill is the proposed 3 per cent housing levy that will be mandatory for all salaried employees for 7 years.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.