Angola Seeks More Greek Investors

Luanda — Angola's ambassador to the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Sianga Abílio, expressed Monday in Nairobi, Kenya, Angola's interest in seeing Greek investors in the Angolan market, with the aim of boosting bilateral economic cooperation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the opening session of the UN-Habitat Assembly, taking place from 5 to 9 of this month in Kenya, the diplomat revealed that Angola needs investments in different fields, given the economic diversification process underway in the country.

According to a press release that ANGOP has had access to, Sianga Abílio was granted a meeting with the Greek Ambassador to the United Nations, Maria Theofili.

At the time, she reinforced her government's request for Angola to support its candidacy as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2025-2026 term.

The Angolan official promised to transmit Greece's request to the Angolan government's main structure.

To him, in case Greece is elected, Angola expects its support, in the framework of the UN Security Council, for the mediation efforts carried out by the Angolan government, in the search for peace for the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and for the Great Lakes region, in general.

Greece recognized Angola's independence in March 1976.