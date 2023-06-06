Angola: Cuvango Re-Launches Wheat Production

Cuvango — Nearly 50 hectares of land are being planted with wheat in Cuvango Municipality, southern Huila Province, marking the re-launch of the grain production in this locality that was paralysed for over 40 years.

Cuvango used to produce wheat in the 1970s and 1980s in several areas, where each season nearly 12,000 tonnes were produced, however the armed conflict interrupted production for several years.

The resumption of production was taken on by farmer Rui Kapose of the Agrikuvango farm, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, given the climatic potential of the municipality.

Speaking at the re-launching ceremony, Cuvango administrator, Luís Marcelo Ndala, spoke of the importance of the promotion policy, especially of the close connection among the provincial government, Ministry of Agriculture and the Municipal Administration to help resuming wheat production.

There are many families interested in wheat production, so inputs are being mobilised to make the process massive, Nadala said, stressing that the re-launch is a catalyst to congregate other farmers.

"There is a study that is being done, and from here we have already contacted the old producers. Cuvango will take the lead in cereal production, particularly wheat," Ndala said.

The director general of the Agrikuvango farm, Geovany Caetano, on his turn, said it will be a challenge for the group, as there is "strong ambition" and they will take advantage of the experience to gain deeper knowledge in the production of an "almost forgotten" cereal in Huila.

Agrikuvango was installed in the municipality of Cuvango in 2017, in an area of approximately 5,000 hectares, of which 1,200 are currently allocated to the production of maize, soya and beans, but only half have received sowing, as there is the need for new investments.

It has created 147 direct jobs and another 250 seasonal jobs, provided mainly in harvest seasons. MS/Amp/jmc