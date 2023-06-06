Angola's Government Prioritizing Journalists Training

Luanda — The Secretary of State for Social Communication Nuno Caldas on Monday said that Angolan government is prioritizing the training of journalists given the evolution of new information technologies.

Nuno Caldas who was speaking at opening ceremony of knowledge updating course for broadcasting professionals at the Journalists Training Center (Cefojor) in Luanda added that the program aims at valuing and dignifying staff, in the sense that they are better prepared for the communicational challenges.

The five-day course aims to provide media professionals with practical knowledge and skills for capturing and editing sound, interviewing and radio reporting.

The Secretary of State got the occasion to announce the opening of a Regional Training Center for Journalists soon in Huambo province, which is expected to be a "great booster for media professional from Angola and other countries of SADC region.ANM/ART/doj