South Africa: Thembinkosi Lorch Found Guilty of Assaulting His Girlfriend

Soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch has been found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Judgment was handed down on Tuesday in the Randburg Magistrate's Court.

The case relates to a complaint laid with the Midrand police by his girlfriend in September 2020 that resulted in his arrest and subsequent release on bail of R2,000.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Lorch was arrested on 7 September 2020.

His arrest followed an incident at his place of residence in Midrand on 6 September 2020 when he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend.

Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala said she was visiting Lorch when he left her at his home to go out with his friend.

Mathithibala saw that it was getting late and messaged him to return her car keys. "On arrival, an argument ensued and Lorch became violent towards her and started to strangle and beat her while pulling her up and down.

"She called for help and his friend came to her rescue," said Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said the state prosecutor, Michele Hart, argued that the medical evidence corroborated the evidence of the complainant.

"The accused did not have any injuries which meant that he was the aggressor.

"The accused and his witness did not create a good impression in court and appeared to be not credible witnesses. The case was postponed to 28 July 2023 for sentencing proceedings."