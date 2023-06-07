South Africa: Eskom Responds to Allegations of Sabotage By Top Executive

State power utility Eskom says it remains committed to rooting out fraud and corruption within the utility.

This after a City Press report alleged over the weekend that police are planning to arrest a senior executive at Eskom on allegations that the executive is part of sabotage efforts targeting power stations to cause breakdowns.

"Eskom takes these sabotage allegations seriously and will allow the law to take its course. Eskom is committed to rooting out fraud, corruption and sabotage within its ranks and will fully cooperate with law enforcement to ensure the most effective and coordinated responses to any crime related to Eskom's operations," the power utility said on Tuesday.

Turning to the report itself, Eskom said it was "never approached by City Press to comment on any of its executives allegedly implicated in sabotage incidents".

"However, we can confirm that City Press did approach Eskom on some allegations related to the awarding of a security contract, the involvement of an executive with a fuel supplier and on the statement made by the Minister of Police during his appearance at the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

"Eskom responded to questions from City Press in writing on 20 May 2023 to the best of its ability and knowledge. We, however, noted that City Press used Eskom's response of 20 May 2023 as a comment to the alleged sabotage. It would have been prudent for City Press to seek a comment from Eskom on the allegations they published yesterday. We would like to confirm that Eskom is amenable to respond to any questions on these serious allegations," the power utility said.