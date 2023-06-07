South Africa: Prasa Chairperson Relieved of His Duties

6 June 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Ministry of Transport has announced that Leonard Ramatlakane has been relieved of his duties as a Board Member and Chairperson of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

This follows an investigation by the entity on the misuse of one of its properties in Cape Town by Ramatlakane without due and proper processes being followed.

In a statement on Tuesday, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga expressed her appreciation to the chairperson for his leadership and sterling work that led to the recovery of 13 rail lines by the entity, as part of its Rail Recovery Programme.

"This exceeded the target of 10 rail lines that were initially earmarked by PRASA for recovery. It is under Ramatlakane's watch that PRASA was able to restore a sizable number of PRASA Rail services in various metros in the country, which has ensured that PRASA Rail reclaims its status as a mass mover of commuters in the Republic," Chikunga said.

The rail lines and stations were hit by vandalists during the lockdown period and the Rail Recovery Programme was set up as a robust government response to that destruction.

The ministry said it is committed to a clean administration and governance across its entities.

