South Africa: Desiree Ellis Revels in Her Banyana Options As She Picks a Preliminary World Cup Squad

6 June 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

A 36-player group has been granted an opportunity to impress Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and her technical team to stand a chance of heading to next month's Fifa World Cup.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has partially revealed her cards with the latest edition of the Fifa Women's World Cup on the horizon.

With a little more than a month left until the New Zealand/Australia-hosted showpiece (which starts on 20 July), Ellis has announced a 36-member preliminary squad which she will assess, before trimming it down for a final 23-player team -- plus three reserves.

Ellis, who has previously spoken about her joy at having such a vast pool of players to choose from, labelled the selection of this tentative squad as one the toughest she's had to make as a Banyana Banyana coach.

"As a coach, you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult. And it has been very difficult [selecting the preliminary squad]. Congratulations to the players that have made the squad," Ellis said.

With the local Hollywoodbets Super League growing year by year since its inception in 2019, as well as some stars of the team starring for their respective clubs overseas, Ellis feels like a kid in a candy store.

"We are always saying players must raise their hands, and many of them have raised their hands. But this is the group...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.