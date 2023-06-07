South Africa: Desiree Ellis Revels in Her Banyana Options As She Picks a Preliminary World Cup Squad

analysis

A 36-player group has been granted an opportunity to impress Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis and her technical team to stand a chance of heading to next month's Fifa World Cup.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has partially revealed her cards with the latest edition of the Fifa Women's World Cup on the horizon.

With a little more than a month left until the New Zealand/Australia-hosted showpiece (which starts on 20 July), Ellis has announced a 36-member preliminary squad which she will assess, before trimming it down for a final 23-player team -- plus three reserves.

Ellis, who has previously spoken about her joy at having such a vast pool of players to choose from, labelled the selection of this tentative squad as one the toughest she's had to make as a Banyana Banyana coach.

"As a coach, you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult. And it has been very difficult [selecting the preliminary squad]. Congratulations to the players that have made the squad," Ellis said.

With the local Hollywoodbets Super League growing year by year since its inception in 2019, as well as some stars of the team starring for their respective clubs overseas, Ellis feels like a kid in a candy store.

"We are always saying players must raise their hands, and many of them have raised their hands. But this is the group...