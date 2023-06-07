Kenya: Okutoyi to Lead Kenya's Charge at Billie Jean King Cup in Nairobi

Nairobi — Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion Angella Okutoyi is among six players who have been selected to represent Kenya at next week's Billie Jean King Cup at the Nairobi Club.

Okutoyi will be joined by her twin sister, Roselida Asumwa, United States-based Alicia Owegi, Cynthia Cheruto, Melissa Mwaka and Stacey Yego.

Speaking after naming the team, captain Francis Rogoi said he was guided by certain factors in his selection, including experience, commitment, discipline and level of play.

"We have players who have a lot of experience...we have looked at the level of discipline, commitment and level of play. We have been in training for the past three weeks and for me it has been an honour to be part of this team," Rogoi said.

The captain remains optimistic that the team will do Kenya proud at the one-of-a-kind tournament, which was last held in Kenya in 1995 when it was still known as the Fed Cup.

"The lucky part with our sport is that our players have been out there, working on themselves. They have been making sure that they follow their pathways and when it comes to national assignments, such as these...they are bound to deliver," Rogoi said.

He allayed fears that Kenya will struggle to adapt to the clay courts at Nairobi Club.

"These players have played across the world in some of the best clay courts so I don't think they will struggle to adapt. We have been working hard in training and having a feel of the courts (newly constructed at Nairobi Club)," he said.

Meanwhile, tournament director Wanjiru Karani says it is all systems go for the competition with Morocco the first team expected to arrive on Thursday.

"The venue and logistical items are all on course...the team and officials will begin arriving on Thursday. There are guys who will be arriving from the Roland Garros Junior Open...that should be very exciting," she said.

The event, which commences on Monday, also comprises Tunisia, Ghana, Mauritius, Botswana, Seychelles, Burundi, Nigeria, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

Spectators will only need to part with Ksh 200 every day to watch the matches.