Kenya: City Hall Seeks Public Views on Night Clubs Operations, Construction of Rehabilitation Centers

The Nairobi County government has invited public participation on the construction of rehabilitation centers for alcohol and drug abuse victims as well as looking into the framework of licensing and operation of night clubs within Nairobi County.

This is in light of the county's preparedness on the rolling out of the framework that will guide the operation of the night joints in Nairobi.

The public participation is set to bring on board residents and neighborhood associations, bar and night club owners, the landlord's association as well as the faith-based organization is what looks like finding an amicable solution to a topic that has for a long time caused rows between bar owners and the county government of Nairobi.

The county government further says that it has specific areas within the central business district in which the bars will now operate in." We cannot continue to have noise pollution in residential areas, bars and clubs will have designated zones in the city with which they will operate in "said Patrick Analo, Nairobi County chief officer Urban planning.

The Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja had last year cracked the whip on night clubs over what he termed as illicit noise in residential areas, a move that saw him on the receiving end from a section of members of the Nairobi County assembly as well as the bar owners.

"There will be sanity in our neighborhoods. There is no turning back on that" said an openly unpleased Sakaja, vowing to stop at nothing until all the night clubs are entirely combed out of residential areas.