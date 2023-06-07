Kenya: 'Illegal' Police Promotions By IG Koome Rattles Police Commission

Nairobi — The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has declared the promotions of at least 500 officers by the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome unlawful because it was not involved.

The promotions were announced Monday by Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome.

But the Police Commission Chairman Eliud Kinuthia immediately issued a statement through CEO Peter Leley, declaring the promotions null and void.

"The promotions are contrary to Article 246 of the Constitution of Kenya- 2010, the National Police Service Commission Promotion Regulations, 2015, Chapter 34 of the National Police Service Standing Orders, 2017 and the National Police Service Career Guidelines," Leley said in a statement.

He said Koome "has no such authority in law" because all promotions are done by the commission.

Leley argued that it cannot ascertain the merits of the said promotions as there are no related vacancies declared or approved by the Commission.

The commission further stated that the promotions were covertly undertaken without any single advertisement on the same and that there is no determination by the Commission on the purported promotions.

"Promotions in the National Police Service must be based on merit, equal and fair opportunity to all Members of the Service, shall be equitable and have considerations on gender and regional balance and must meet requirements of ethics and integrity," Leley said.

The NPSC warned that any officer using such rank "as irregularly conferred is warned that any benefits so obtained shall attract personal liability."

The Commission further directed the Principal Administrative Secretary of the National Police Service to refrain from implementing any promotions or related payroll decisions based on actions not determined by the Commission.

"That the Commission shall hold personally liable any Member of the Service who implements such directive on promotions without a written determination of the Commission," the NPSC said.

The Commission further asked the Inspector General to "recall his illegal actions as they totally flout various Constitutional principles and is failing to uphold the rule of law by a State officer."

The Commission assured all Police Officers of its commitment to ensuring fairness and equal opportunity in administrative actions adding that it is working to "clear the anxiety and confusion caused by the said unprocedural and unlawful actions."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NPSC reassured all police officers of its commitment to ensuring fairness and equal opportunities in administrative actions.

The commission acknowledged the anxiety and confusion caused by "the said unprocedural and unlawful actions" stating that it is working to address the situation appropriately.

Some of the notable names promoted include National Police Service spokesperson Resila Onyango and Nairobi Regional Police commander Adamson Bungei who have been elevated to the position of the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG).

Others include the Head of Investigations at DCI Abdallah Komesha, General Service Unit Commandant Eliud Lagat, and Deputy Director of DCI Nicholas Kamwende who were promoted to the rank of Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police (S/AIG).