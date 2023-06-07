Kenya/Mauritius: Harambee Stars Back in Training Ahead of Four-Nations Tournament in Mauritius

6 June 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — The men's national football team, Harambee Stars have resumed training ahead of this month's four-nation tournament against Mauritius, Djibouti and Pakistan in Mauritius.

The team of local-based players reported to camp on Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani under the watchful eye of head coach Engin Firat and his technical bench including assistant coach William 'Kanu' Muluya of Kariobangi Sharks.

Those in training included new call-ups, Kevin Luke Otiala of Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Shummah.

The team will later be joined by a foreign contingent that includes skipper Michael Olunga of Qatari side Al Duhail, Eric Ouma of AIK in Sweden, United States-based Richard Odada, Moroccan side Difaa El Jadidi's Masoud Juma and Japan-based Teddy Akumu.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.