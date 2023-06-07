Kenya/Mauritius: Harambee Stars Back in Training Ahead of Four-Nations Tournament in Mauritius

Nairobi — The men's national football team, Harambee Stars have resumed training ahead of this month's four-nation tournament against Mauritius, Djibouti and Pakistan in Mauritius.

The team of local-based players reported to camp on Tuesday at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani under the watchful eye of head coach Engin Firat and his technical bench including assistant coach William 'Kanu' Muluya of Kariobangi Sharks.

Those in training included new call-ups, Kevin Luke Otiala of Kariobangi Sharks and Kakamega Homeboyz forward Moses Shummah.

The team will later be joined by a foreign contingent that includes skipper Michael Olunga of Qatari side Al Duhail, Eric Ouma of AIK in Sweden, United States-based Richard Odada, Moroccan side Difaa El Jadidi's Masoud Juma and Japan-based Teddy Akumu.