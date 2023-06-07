Western Sahara: President of National Council Receives Delegation From the European Parliament

Boujdour (Refugee Camps) — The member of the National Secretariat and President of the National Council, Mr. Hamma Salama received yesterday, representatives of the European Parliament, who are in a working visit to the Sahrawi refugee camps.

During the meeting, the President of the National Council presented a comprehensive briefing on the latest developments of the Sahrawi issue in light of the resumption of the armed struggle.

The meeting dealt with the Sahrawi issue at the highest levels of the United Nations and the African Union as an issue of decolonization.

It's worth mentioning that the meeting was attended by the Chairman of the Foreign, Information and Protocol Committee of the Sahrawi National Council, Mohamed Salem Ahmadou, Chairman of the Political Committee of the National Council, Mbarka Brahim Boujemaa, in addition to the representative of the Polisario Front in Spain, Abdullah Al -Arabi.

