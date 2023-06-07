Rwanda: Marizamunda Is New Defence Minister as Gen. Muganga Becomes CDS

6 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Felly Kimenyi

President Paul Kagame has in his capacity as the Commander in Chief of armed forces, appointed Juvénal Marizamunda as the new Minister of Defence, replacing Maj Gen Albert Murasira.

The changes were communicated in a statement from the Office of the President that was released late on Monday, June 5.

Kagame also named Lt Gen Mubarakh Muganga as the new Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Gen Jean-Bosco Kazura, who has served in this capacity since November 2019.

Marizamunda was until his appointment the Commissioner General for Rwanda Correctional Service (RCS), while Muganga was the Army Chief of Staff in Rwanda Defence Force (RDF).

Other changes included the elevation of Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi to Army Chief of Staff, replacing Muganga. Nyakarundi was the head of Defence Intelligence in RDF, a position that will be occupied by Col François-Régis Gatarayiha in an interim capacity.

Meanwhile, President Kagame named Maj Gen Alex Kagame as the Joint Taskforce Commander in Mozambique, where he will replace Maj Gen. Eugène Nkubito who has been deployed there since August last year.

Nkubito will now take charge of the 3rd Division of RDF. Col Théodomir Bahizi was named Battle Group Commander in Mozambique where Rwandan security forces have been deployed since 2021 to restore security in the northern part of the country.

Kagame also promoted Augustin Migabo to Colonel and named him the Deputy Commander of the Special Force Command which is currently headed by Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi.

In other changes, Brig Gen. Evariste Murenzi was appointed Commissioner General of RCS, replacing Marizamunda, while Jean-Bosco Ntibitura was named Director General in charge of Internal Security in the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

