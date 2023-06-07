Rwanda: AS Kigali Boss Shema Resigns

6 June 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

AS Kigali President Fabrice Shema Ngoga has stepped down from his position after four years years and a half in office.

The businessman, who has been at the helm of the club since 2018, submitted his resignation letter on Monday, June 5, citing personal reasons behind his decision.

"Due to personal reasons, I have taken a decision to resign as AS Kigali President from today (June 5). As a member, I will continue to support as I can to continue this great action to grow our young talent to the next level," part of Shema's letter to the rest of AS Kigali members reads.

During his tenure, AS Kigali won two Peace Cup titles and two Super Cup. The club has also been a regular participant in the CAF Confederation Cup in recent years, ahead of Rayon Sports which has been struggling in the domestic league since 2019.

AS Kigali are likely to vote for a new president before they start their player transfer activities for the 2023/24 season.

