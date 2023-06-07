Algeria: Road Accidents - 32 Dead, 1114 Injured in One Week

6 June 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — 32 people were killed and 1114 injured in 944 road accidents recorded nationwide between 28 May and 3 June, according to a weekly report recorded by the civil protection.

The heaviest toll was recorded in the province of Saida, where 05 people died at the scene of tragedies and 13 others were injured in 13 traffic accidents, the same source said.

In addition, Civil Protection units extinguished 540 urban, industrial and other fires, the largest of which were recorded in the provinces of Algiers (66), Oran (37) and Annaba (25).

Another 6,621 interventions were carried out during the same period to rescue 455 people in danger and to provide 5,551 other assistance operations.

