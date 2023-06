ALGIERS-A 3.2 magnitude earth tremor was reported in the province of Oran at 11.08pm on Monday, according to a statement issued by the Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG).

[ECR] The epicentre of the tremor was located 09 km south of Mersa El Hadjadj, the same source said. [/ECR]