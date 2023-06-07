Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Minister of Justice

Tunis/Tunisia — The independence of the judiciary and the management of confiscated assets were two key issues discussed in depth at a meeting between President Kais Saied and Minister of Justice Jaffel on Tuesday at the Carthage Palace.

The Head of State was quoted in a Presidency statement as reaffirming his commitment to the independence of the judiciary and its essential role in establishing justice, guaranteeing rights and freedoms and ensuring that all are equal before the law.

The Head of State also discussed with the Minister of Justice the issue of confiscated property, which, according to the same source, has for more than a decade been the subject of regrettable manipulation by certain circles (without naming them) with the aim of reducing its value before selling it on to the same buyers.

President Saïed added that it was no longer a matter of "chance" or a simple combination of circumstances that this file was being prolonged by delaying tactics.

The aim of this manoeuvre is clear, he said. They want to reduce these assets and properties to dust and rubble at all costs in order to sell the image of victims who have been subjected to a flawed and unfair regularisation process," he added.

President Saïed reiterated that these assets are first and foremost "the property of the Tunisian people and the Tunisian state", adding that anyone who tries to seize these assets under the misleading use of an assumed identity will be exposed.