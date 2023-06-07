Tunisia: President of Republic Meets Minister of Justice

6 June 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The independence of the judiciary and the management of confiscated assets were two key issues discussed in depth at a meeting between President Kais Saied and Minister of Justice Jaffel on Tuesday at the Carthage Palace.

The Head of State was quoted in a Presidency statement as reaffirming his commitment to the independence of the judiciary and its essential role in establishing justice, guaranteeing rights and freedoms and ensuring that all are equal before the law.

The Head of State also discussed with the Minister of Justice the issue of confiscated property, which, according to the same source, has for more than a decade been the subject of regrettable manipulation by certain circles (without naming them) with the aim of reducing its value before selling it on to the same buyers.

President Saïed added that it was no longer a matter of "chance" or a simple combination of circumstances that this file was being prolonged by delaying tactics.

The aim of this manoeuvre is clear, he said. They want to reduce these assets and properties to dust and rubble at all costs in order to sell the image of victims who have been subjected to a flawed and unfair regularisation process," he added.

President Saïed reiterated that these assets are first and foremost "the property of the Tunisian people and the Tunisian state", adding that anyone who tries to seize these assets under the misleading use of an assumed identity will be exposed.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.