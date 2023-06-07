Seychelles: June 9 - National Day of Mourning for State Funeral of Archbishop French Chang-Him

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, has declared Friday, June 9, the day of the late Anglican Archbishop Emeritus French Chang-Him's funeral, as a day of National Mourning.

According to State House, by order of the President, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a sign of respect.

State House added that "In order for members of the public to pay their respects, public service organisations (Government and parastatals) may consider granting an afternoon off to their staff at their discretion, subject to the exigencies of the service."

According to Anglican Diocese, the burial service will take place at the Anglican Cathedral of St. Paul in Victoria, the capital.

Viewing will start at 11 a.m. until 1.30 p.m. followed by a private burial service.

Archbishop Chang-Him passed away on Friday, May 26, at the age of 85.

On June 9, Chang-Him would have celebrated 60 years of service and devotion to the Anglican Diocese of Seychelles and the Province of the Indian Ocean.