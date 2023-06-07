Rwanda: Disasters - Govt to Help Residents Who Lost IDs, Land Titles

The National Identification Agency (NIDA) has mobilized a workforce to assist residents who lost their National Identity cards and land titles in the recent devastating floods that swept through Western, Southern, and Northern provinces.

The agency aims to provide support and facilitate the issuance of new identification documents for the affected individuals.

The floods, which occurred on May 2 and 3, tragically claimed the lives of 135 people and rendered 20,000 residents homeless. In addition, 6,000 houses were destroyed in the districts of Rubavu, Nyabihu, Rutsiro, Karongi, and Ngororero.

Yves Manzi, a Data Verification and Quality Assurance Officer at NIDA, informed The New Times that the identification process began on Monday, June 5, at a temporary accommodation facility set up near College Inyemeramihigo, a secondary school in Rubavu district.

"National Identity cards were among the documents washed away by the floods. Therefore, ID services have been brought to the temporary accommodation sites to assist those affected in obtaining new IDs. This support includes individuals who lost their IDs and young people who need IDs for the first time. For those who had IDs but lost them during the floods, we already have their records in the system, and our aim is to identify them and reprint their IDs," Manzi explained.

As of Monday, 134 people who lost their IDs in the flooding and 50 youth seeking their first IDs had been registered.

"We have allocated three days at the temporary accommodation sites for identifying those in need of IDs. The process will continue at another site in Rubavu district," added Manzi.

Celine Uwineza, one of the residents who lost her ID in the flooding and currently resides in the Rugerero temporary accommodation site, shared her experience.

"On May 3, when I woke up at midnight, I realized that our house was already submerged. All we could do was think about the safety of my child. We fled without saving any documents, including my ID. We commend the government for organizing the reissuance of IDs, as they are essential for our daily lives. Otherwise, it would have taken us a long time to obtain new IDs," Uwineza said.

Officials have announced that those in need of replacement IDs will not be required to pay any fees.

Loss of Land Titles

Velonise Yamfashije also lost her ID and land titles during the flooding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When the floods hit, my children and I were rescued by marine officers from the police using boats. Shortly after our rescue, I witnessed my house collapsing, and everything, including important documents, were swept away by the floods. I was worried about how I would obtain a new ID. We also lost our travel documents," Yamfashije recounted. She further mentioned that efforts are underway to assist in obtaining new land titles.

Rodrigue Uwumucyo, who lost his Laissez-Passer (a travel document used for crossing the Rwanda-DRC border) and his driving license, expressed his difficulties in finding employment due to the absence of these documents.

"I am currently unable to travel to the DRC due to the loss of my travel document during the flooding. I also misplaced my driving license. We need support in obtaining these documents again so that we can seek employment opportunities," Uwumucyo explained.

Martin Habimana, a specialist from the Rubavu District Council, assured The New Times that all individuals affected by the disaster who lost official documents, including IDs, will receive support in obtaining replacements.

"For example, we have been providing a three-month rent fee via mobile money transfer to those who are not accommodated in the temporary facilities. However, during this process, we discovered that a significant number of them had lost their identification cards. They also need IDs and travel documents like Laissez-Passer to engage in various income-generating activities. Those who lost their Laissez-Passer will also receive assistance at the migration office," Habimana reassured.