Sudan: North Darfur's Kutum Has Fallen Into RSF Hands

Kutum — Journalist and political analyst Abdelrahman El Ajab told Radio Dabanga that the town of Kutum in North Darfur has fallen under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Dozens died and people fear a civil war.

The paramilitary organisation invaded the town and communication with civilians was cut off.

El Ajab explained that dozens died in the clashes and described the situation in Kutum as "tragic". The town was subjected to acts of looting, especially the market.

Over the weekend, at least 40 people were killed in Kutum and Kassab camp, the Darfur Bar Association reported on Sunday.

More deaths occurred in clashes after.

On Sunday evening, militias attacked the Kafoot area between El Fasher and Kutum and the RSF published a video confirming their control of the main base of the 22nd Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Brigade.

El Ajab warned that the town might slide into civil war.

The reason for the invasion is reportedly the killing of a border guard officer in Kutum by a local gang. The guard was a relative of Musa Hilal, former janjaweed leader and head of the Revolutionary Awakening Council (RAC).

Hilal and his janjaweed are largely held responsible for atrocities in Darfur, including genocide and genocidal rape.

Hilal belongs to the same tribe as RSF Commander Mohamed 'Hemedti' Dagalo, whose RSF grew out of the janjaweed.

Taha Osman, a prominent member of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), condemned the events in Kutum and rejected "any violation against any Sudanese citizen", whether committed by the SAF or RSF.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He warned of the presence of janjaweed forces "used by elements of the former regime" to commit crimes against civilians and feared that the situation in Darfur would return to 2003 [start of the Darfur civil war].

Osman said that the events in Kutum "are the result of a political crisis that is not based in Kutum, nor is its solution based in Kutum".

"Those killed and murdered in Kutum are victims of the exploitation of an agenda to which they are not a party, as they are victims of the complete lack of development and equality."

'Those killed and murdered in Kutum are victims of the exploitation of an agenda to which they are not a party'Taha Osman

The FFC shares El Ajab's fear that the conflict could turn into a civil war that is difficult to control.

The organisation called for a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire.

Other Darfur states

El Ajab also told Radio Dabanga that El Geneina in West Darfur is besieged from four directions by militias and communication remains impossible with El Geneina and Zalingei in Central Darfur.

Three banks were looted in Nyala, South Darfur, which is generally witnessing a calm tinged with caution according to the journalist.

The National Umma Party (NUP) expressed its concern over the spread of the war outside Khartoum to villages and towns in Darfur and North Kordofan.

The party praised the USA-Saudi Arabia-led mediation efforts in Jeddah and called for a resumption of negotiations.