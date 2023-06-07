Rwandans in Poland Release Multilingual Poem to Mark Kwibuka29

Intent on using poetry to not only process their emotions but also as an expression of culture, members of the Rwandan community in Poland crafted a poem in honor of the 29th anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Dubbed "Ikirango", the poem features the use of Kinyarwanda, English, French, Polish and Swahili to pay tribute to the victims and survivors of the tragedy, reminiscing on the potential Rwanda had before the land of milk and honey turned to a blood bath.

According to the writers behind "Ikirango" one of the reasons the poem was brought to life is to shed light on the history of the Genocide and create another way for the masses to take in factual information in regards to the Genocide.

The poem also intends to relay a better understanding of the country's history, future and healing journey to foreigners and appeal to the youth in particular, to prevent atrocious history from repeating itself.

Ikirango is a team effort of over 10 people including Caleb Uwagaba, Samira Uwase, Arnaud Bwami and Charlotte Umulisa to mention but a few, and the poem and its production took two weeks to bring together.

According to Caleb Uwagaba, one of the writers, the multi-lingual aspect of the poem was meant to account for inclusivity, and transforming the subtext into languages spoken by most was important in the sense that it guaranteed maximum impact.

"It was received in a positive way. What we wanted was to give the message to as many people as possible, including those who may not understand Kinyarwanda and English but are fluent in French, Polish or Swahili" says Uwagaba.

The poem explores themes of a precolonial Rwanda, and ventures into how colonialism divided the nation, which is undeniably depicted with the verse

"But then the colonialist came

Convinced us we are not the same

Only to watch us burn in flames,

And kill each other without a shame

Ibyari urukundo bihunduka urwango (What used to be love turned into hate)

Uwitwaga umunyarwanda ahindurirwa izina (He/she who was Rwandan had their name changed)" reads a verse in the poem

With verses that pay tribute to Rwanda's past and future, the persona builds a shrine around what Rwanda will be, a subtle symbol of hope, some might say. The verse also speaks to the nation's healing journey and rebuilding, alluding a continuance of a brighter future for Rwanda.

The verse reads "It's time to show the whole world

That Rwanda is not just a country by name

But an everlasting book filled with love, hope and strength

C'z look at us, look what we made

Out of a nation left to die in vain

Out of our emptiness sorrows and pain

A beautiful nation safe and free from hate"

The poem then concludes on a high note, emphasizing the importance of being united and outright encouraging it, which speaks volumes of how crucial that history not to be repeated, to ensure a brighter, safer, more secure future.

"Let's unite to create a better future

Let's unite to tell the story of genocide

Let's unite to help lift each other up

Let's choose life over fear

U Rwanda rwacu, agaciro kacu (Our Rwanda, our dignity)" reads the final piece of the poem