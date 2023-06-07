Rwanda: Busingye Calls for Action Against Genocide Fugitives Living Freely in UK

Johnston Busingye, Rwanda's High Commissioner to the UK, on Tuesday renewed calls for immediate action on the issue of Genocide fugitives living freely in the United Kingdom. He was speaking during the Annual General Meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on War Crimes.

The APPG on War Crimes, which brings together politicians from across the UK political spectrum, serves a crucial role in tackling the presence of alleged Rwandan war criminals in the UK and expediting their prosecution for their involvement in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Busingye highlighted five specific suspects--Charles Munyaneza, Celestin Ugirashebuja, Vincent Bajinya, Emmanuel Nteziryayo, and Celestin Mutabaruka--who continue to evade capture and show no remorse for their alleged crimes.

"These individuals were not mere petty criminals but key figures accused of orchestrating and actively participating in mass executions as part of the government machinery during the genocide," Busingye emphasized.

The legal process against these suspects has been ongoing for 17 years in the UK, during which they have consistently denied their involvement in the crimes and even denied the occurrence of the genocide itself. Busingye stressed the need to expedite the proceedings due to the limited time available and the advancing age of the suspects.

Busingye pointed out a recent success in the arrest of Fulgence Kayishema, one of the most wanted Rwandan Genocide fugitives, in South Africa after evading capture for 22 years.

Kayishema's arrest was made possible through the joint efforts of the tracking team of the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) and South African authorities.

In stark contrast to the challenges faced in tracking fugitives like Kayishema, Busingye highlighted that the suspects in the UK are living openly, with some even receiving financial support from the state. Their communities of residence, including Bedfordshire, Essex, Kent, Manchester, and London, are known, which raises concerns about survivors or innocent individuals unknowingly coming into contact with them.

Busingye urged APPG members to pose critical questions about the prospects of these genocide fugitives facing justice in the UK. He emphasized that failing to hold them accountable would tarnish the UK's reputation as the only Western country knowingly harboring genocide fugitives indefinitely.

Busingye's plea is rooted in the principles of justice for the victims and survivors of the genocide. It is crucial that these individuals witness justice being served within their lifetimes. The High Commissioner called upon the APPG members to join the cause and ensure that the suspects have their day in court, where they can present their defense while allowing justice to take its course.

All-Party Parliamentary Groups (APPGs) are informal and cross-party groups comprising MPs and Members of the House of Lords who share a common interest in a particular policy area, region, or country.