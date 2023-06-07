Uganda: President Museveni Pledges to Bring Peace Between Russia - Ukraine

President Yoweri Museveni has pledged his support and contribution to the peace process on the current Russia -Ukraine crisis.

While attending a virtual meeting hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa this afternoon at State House Nakasero, President Museveni emphasized that the two countries (Russia and Ukraine) could benefit from the African perspective on peace.

"This war affects all of us and it can get worse than it is now. It is threatening world peace. Since we have our own perspective, we can share with them how we have solved our own problems here" he said.

"I think Africa has good credentials in solving problems, like that of South Africa (Apartheid), Congo, Somalia, etc.", he added.

The President noted that the Conflict has affected Africa highlighting sanctions that have affected banking & marine transport.

He thanked the Republic of South Africa and all the organisers for setting up the meeting to discuss Africa's voice in contributing to the crisis.

On his part, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, host of the virtual meeting, saluted African presidents for setting aside time to discuss Africa's contribution to resolving the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

He noted that their aim as African heads of state is to see Russia and Ukraine engage in meaningful negotiations that will end the Conflict.

"We need to confirm that we are embarking on this mission as Pan-African leaders, and we desire peace," he said.

The meeting was also attended by Presidents Azali Assoumani of the Union of Comoros & Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Macky Sall of Senegal, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, Denis Sassou Nguesso of Congo Brazzaville and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

A delegation of African heads of state is set to travel to Russia and Ukraine to discuss a potential peace plan to resolve the Conflict.