Sudan: Head of Sovereignty Council Receives a Phone Call From Saudi Foreign Minister

Khartoum, May 6, 2023 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, received Tuesday a phone call from the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud. The Head of the Sovereignty Council stressed, via phone call, that the militia rebels should leave hospitals, service centers and citizens' houses and evacuate the injured and open paths for providing humanitarian aid so that the Jeddah platform can achieve its success.

The TSC President thanked the Saudi Foreign Minister and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirming confidence in the Jeddah forum, hoping it leads to sustainable peace.