Sudan: TSC President's Envoy Reviews With Officials in Egyptian Foreign Ministry Situation in Sudan

Khartoum — The Special Envoy of the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Ambassador Daffallah Al-Haj Ali and his accompanying delegation met Tuesday, at the headquarters of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Hamdi Loz, in the presence of the Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hossam Issa. The meeting discussed all aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, where the both sides emphasized on enhancing continuity and joint strategic cooperation, particularly during these circumstances which Sudan is now going through to help it to overcome the crisis and restore security and stability as quick as possible. The meeting also discussed the difficulties facing the Sudanese citizens crossing to the Republic of Egypt and the Egyptian arrangements at the crossings to facilitate their movement. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed that they would work to overcome all the obstacles that the Sudanese people face at the crossings, expressing Egypt's support for Sudan in all issues that concern it.

The TSC Special Envoy appreciated the Egyptian role, led by His Excellency President Al-Sisi, in supporting Sudan, thanking the Egyptian leadership and the brotherly Egyptian people in this delicate circumstance.