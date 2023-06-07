Rwanda's Top 5 Free Agents at the End of the Season

A host of Rwandan players in both domestic and foreign leagues could move to new clubs in the upcoming summer transfer window with their contracts set to expire on June 30.

While the departure of some such as Djihad Bizimana is confirmed, others are in dilemma concerning their next destination with a number of teams expected to show interest in their services.

Times Sport takes a look at five top Rwandan Players who will be out of contract by end of the 2022/23 season.

Djihad Bizimana (KMSK Deinze, Belgium)

Belgian Challenger Pro League club KMSK Deinze have already said goodbye to Bizimana with his contract set to expire in the next few days.

The Rwanda international was among seven players from the club who were released after the club decided against renewing their contracts.

Bizimana, 26, joined Deinze in the summer of 2021 and made 16 league appearances in his first season.

He was, however, demoted to the U21 side during the entire 2022/23 season after the coach was not impressed by his performances.

With the U21 team, the Rubavu-born midfielder featured in the amateur league. A move out of Belgium looks certain for the player.

Olivier Kwizera (Al Kawkab, Saudi Arabia)

The Rwandan shot stopper signed for Saudi third tier club Al Kawkab in July 2022 as a free after leaving Rayon Sports on a free transfer.

He has been the first choice goalkeeper of the club as they finished 4th in the Division 2 with 53 points from 30 games.

His contract ends on June 30, 2023 and it is not known whether he will stay or seek for a bigger avenue.

Faustin Usengimana (Al Qasim, Iraq)

The towering centre back joined Iraqi Premier League side Al Qasim on July 17, 2022 from Rwandan side Police FC.

Despite the club's patchy form which saw them finishing 17th on the league table and avoiding relegation by a whisker, Usengimana was among their standout players.

His contract expires on June 30 and a move away looks likely.

Bonheur Mugisha (APR FC, Rwanda)

The strong defensive midfielder joined Rwandan champions APR in July 2021 on a two-year deal from second tier side Heroes FC.

He was spotted by the army club following his impressive loan spell at Mukura Victory where he was one of their brightest spots.

Mugisha has been the engine of APR and, with his contract expiring in June 30, 2023, he is likely to be offered a new deal should no offer come from foreign teams.

Fiacre Ntwari (AS Kigali, Rwanda)

The agile shot stopper graduated from the APR FC Academy in 2018 and was mainly used as third choice goalkeeper to Omar Rwabugiri and Heritier Ahishakiye before he moved on loan to Marines where he had his breakthrough and was subsequently signed by AS Kigali.

He has been superb between the posts for the City of Kigali-sponsored club as he played a key role in the team's 2021/22 Peace Cup glory.

Ntwari played 27 games for the club this season conceding 18 goals which was the least in the competition. His impressive performance saw hi handed a call up in the national team and he has been Carlos Ferrer's regular first choice goalkeeper during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

His contract expires at the end of June 2023 and he has already popped up on the radar of Congolese giants AS Vita