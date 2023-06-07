Sudan: At Least 19 Medics Dead in Sudan War

Omdurman — The preliminary committee of the Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate says that 19 doctors, other medical staff, and medical students have been killed since the outbreak of the war. The Old Omdurman Medical Emergency Room announced the closure of Abdelmoniem Mohamed Health Centre after it was stormed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Abdelmoniem Mohamed Health Centre was forced to close after RSF troops stormed the centre on Saturday evening.

The Emergency Room said in a statement that the forces broke down the doors and occupied the health centre and that the damage could not be counted so far.

Prisoners of War

The Sudanese Doctors' Syndicate recorded 19 deaths of medical staff since the outbreak of the war. In its statement, the syndicate also condemned the mistreatment of Maj. Gen. Majdi Wasfi, a surgeon, after he was taken by the RSF from his home in El Masalma neighbourhood in Omdurman last week.

The commander of the Army Corps of Engineers reportedly suffers from high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease and is over 70 years old. The syndicate explained that, according to video footage, he was beaten during his arrest "in a flagrant violation of humanity".

It called on the parties to the conflict to respect the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. It also said: "We urge the International Committee of the Red Cross to check his health condition, especially as he suffers from chronic diseases that require medical care and is prone to serious health complications".