Somalia: Finance Ministers At Federal and State Levels Meet in Mogadishu

6 June 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A meeting kicked off in Mogadishu on Tuesday between finance ministers of the Federal Government of Somalia and the Federal member states.

The conference focuses on the country's financial system, internal revenue, debt relief which is heads towards completion point and the distribution of donor funds aid to Somalia.

Somalia's Minister of Finance Dr. Elmi Mohamud Noor, said that the talks are aimed boost cooperation and agree on the unification of taxes and the strengthening of the economy.

The development projects of the World Bank in the country is also on top of the agenda.

Puntland state of Somalia is absent from this meeting, as there is a dispute with the federal government, which has affected the cooperation since early this year.

In January 2023, Puntland announced that it is "now acting as an independent government and waiting for a federal constitution for Somalia to be completed and went to a referendum.

The announcement comes amid a fall out between president Hassan Sheikh and Puntland's leader, Said Abdullahi Deni, who was defeated in the May 2022 presidential election.

