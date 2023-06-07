Uganda: Salam Charity Delivers SHS 100 Million Towards the Construction of Nakaloke Centre Mosque

Salam Charity has delivered a shillings 100 million cheque for the construction committee of Nakaloke Centre Mosque. The donation was made on Friday, June 2.

In addition the shs 100m cheque, Salam Charity mobilised shillings 15million at Masjid Noor Mbale bringing the total to shs 115million.

The fundraising was led by Sheikh Shafic Mafo, Hajji Karim Kaliisa, managing director Salam Charity and Salam TV and Sheikh Luutu Sulaiman Wandera.

Sheikh Shafic Mafo encouraged the congregation never to lose hope in whatever they are doing and assured them that no act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.

"May Allah protect and bless you in the very best way possible," said Hajji Sulaiman Hirome, the Chairperson of the construction committee of Nakaloke Centre Mosque.

Hajji Karim Kaliisa noted that Salam Charity has so far contributed over shillings 300 million towards the construction of Nakaloke Centre Mosque in Mbale, and the project is still going on.

The same team continued to Busia, where a partnership was established with the Busia Muslim Community and neighboring districts in areas of education, health, and capacity building of the grass root leaders.