Uganda: Next Media, IGG to Join Hands in Corruption Fight

6 June 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Elizabeth Tendo

Next Media CEO Kin Kariisa has said the media powerhouse is ready to work with the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) to raise awareness about effects of corruption.

Kariisa made the comment while meeting with IGG Beti Kamya who had been hosted on NBS Morning Breeze.

Kariisa told Kamya that Next Media is committed to positive transformation of Ugandan society and will support the IGG's cause.

Their discussion revolved around exploring opportunities for collaboration between Next Media and the Inspectorate General of Government in the pursuit of this transformative cause. Together, they delved into ways in which Next Media can provide support in raising awareness about corruption and amplifying the voices of those impacted by it.

"We have overtime demonstrated how Next Media platforms can drive positive change in our motherland, and leveraging them to raise this much-needed awareness about corruption and provide a voice to those affected by it is yet another opportunity to make a difference," said Kin Kariisa.

As the partnership between Next Media and the Inspectorate General of Government takes shape, it is evident that both parties are deeply committed to fostering a corruption-free Uganda. By joining forces, they aim to empower individuals, encourage collective action, and ultimately create a society where corruption is no longer tolerated.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.