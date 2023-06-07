Uganda: MTN Uganda Takes a Stride Towards Sustainability With the Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Its Fleet

MTN Uganda has taken a significant step towards a greener future by receiving a test electric vehicle from Motorcare Uganda Ltd. This milestone aligns with MTN's ambitious goals outlined in the Ambition 2025 strategy, focusing on creating shared value and placing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles at the core of its operations.

The introduction of a test electric vehicle into MTN Uganda's fleet signifies a crucial advancement in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to the global fight against climate change. Recognizing the urgency of transitioning away from fossil fuel-based vehicles in the face of rising temperatures and their consequences, MTN Uganda aims to gradually replace its entire fleet with electric vehicles, subject to the success of the test phase.

By embracing sustainable practices, MTN Uganda is determined to fulfill its pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, as outlined in its sustainability framework. The company remains dedicated to improving energy efficiency, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and enhancing water and waste management across its operations. Through its partnership with Motorcare Uganda Ltd, MTN can leverage advanced sustainable technologies that align with its net-zero objectives.

MTN Uganda has a proven track record of prioritizing ESG practices, exemplified by its eco-responsibility commitment. Transitioning over 64% of its sites to hydroelectricity has already resulted in a remarkable 4.4% reduction in carbon emissions (tCO2). The company firmly believes in managing environmental resources sustainably for the benefit of all.

CEO of MTN Uganda, Sylvia Mulinge, stated, "The acquisition of a test electric vehicle from Motorcare Uganda Ltd demonstrates our unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship. We firmly believe that our growth and success should not come at the expense of the planet's future. By gradually replacing our fleet with electric vehicles, we aim to drive a positive environmental impact in the communities we serve while inspiring others to join us in creating a sustainable future."

"At this occasion, we are filled with pride as we officially present MTN Uganda with a 100% electric vehicle. It is an honor for us to be part of this green venture in Kampala. Let us join forces and bring about a positive change in our environment. Together, we have the power to create a greener and better world for all." Florence Sempebwa Makada, the Managing Director of MotorCare Uganda said at the handover.

MTN Uganda remains steadfast in its vision of contributing to a better world while delivering innovative telecommunication solutions. The integration of electric vehicles into its fleet signifies a proactive step towards achieving its net-zero emissions commitment by 2040. MTN Uganda invites its customers, partners, and stakeholders to join hands in forging a sustainable path forward and ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.