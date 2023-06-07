African Court On Human and Peoples' Rights to Deliver Nine Decisions On 13 June 2023

document

Arusha, — The delivery of decisions will commence at 10:00am (EA Time) and will be live-streamed via English: https://www.youtube.com/user/africancourt/live and French: https://www.youtube.com/@courafricaine/live

Decisions will be delivered on the following matters:

Application 007/2016 - Matoke Mwita and another v. United Republic of Tanzania

Application 028/2016 - Shija Juma v. United Republic of Tanzania

Application 031/2016 - Umalo Mussa v. United Republic of Tanzania

Application 032/2016 - Hoja Mwendesha v. United Republic of Tanzania

Application 058/2016 - Niyonzima Augustine v. United Republic of Tanzania

Application 003/2019 - Thomas Mgira v. United Republic of Tanzania

Application 011/2020 - Bob Chacha Wangwe and Legal and Human Rights Centre v. United Republic of Tanzania

Application 024/2020 - Conaïde Togla Latondji Akouedenoudje vs Republic of Benin

Application 039/2020 - Legal and Human Rights Centre and Human Rights and Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition v. United Republic of Tanzania