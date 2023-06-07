Rwanda: Gisimba's Burial Scheduled for June 10

Damas Gisimba Mutezintare, who was pronounced dead on Sunday, June 4, will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 10. He was regarded as a hero for having saved lives during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, and he died aged 62.

Gisimba was running an orphanage in Nyamirambo, a suburb of Kigali when the Genocide began. He quickly became a beacon of hope in the community, risking his life to protect more than 400 children and adults who sought refuge at the centre. He sheltered them from the violence and provided them with food, water, and medicine.

Thanks to his bravery and determination, 405 individuals survived the Genocide at the orphanage. These included children as young as one week old, teenagers, and adults. His heroic actions did not go unnoticed, and he was awarded the Presidential Order of Umurinzi, which means protector, in recognition of his service.

Gisimba's passing is a great loss for the community and several Rwandans continue to pay tribute to him. The mass for his funeral will be held at 10 am at Paroisse Mt Karoli Lwanga Nyamirambo, with his burial taking place at Rusororo at 2 pm on the same day.