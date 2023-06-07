Namibia: Smoking Declines in Namibia

7 June 2023
New Era (Windhoek)
By Max Heinrich

Ongwediva — Research carried out by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention indicated a 0.5% decline in smoking habits in Namibia.

The statistics report provided to the Ministry of Health and Social Services indicated that 15.10% of the Namibian population are smokers with the highest being active men. A 0.5% decline in smoking was detected from 2019 to 2020.

According to the chief environmental health practitioner in Oshana, Maria Nandjala, the decline in smoking habits was caused by raising awareness on the use of tobacco by the ministry of health and other health organisations responsible for public health. They emphasised the long-term effects of tobacco in general, making consumers second guess their smoking decisions.

"Anti-tobacco media campaigns also played a major role in showing the dangers of smoking. Media reports also had an impact on this decline by writing and reporting on the dangers and effects of smoking," said Nandjala.

According to a 2017 study by the Toll of Tobacco in Namibia, 20.1% of men and 5.1% of women aged 15-49 consume tobacco and 31.1% are youth aged 13-15. Also, 11.9% smoke cigarettes and 16.0% use smokeless tobacco.

"The 0.5% decline in tobacco consumers has been detected in active smokers because they are the primary consumers. In passive smokers, not really because they are not smokers, they are secondary consumers of the primary (active) consumers. They (passive) inhale the smoke from the tobacco when active smokers are smoking," said Nandjala.

According to her, the highest decline is in male tobacco smokers because they showed the highest tobacco consumption than female smokers.

The Tobacco Product Control Act of 2010, which is the primary tobacco control law in Namibia, limits the sales of tobacco in the market.

"Businesses and outlets selling tobacco products need to familiarise themselves with the Act, so they know what is legal for them to sell. Businesses in Namibia are only allowed to sell tobacco products that illustrate the dangers and effects of smoking," said Nandjala.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.