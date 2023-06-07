Rwanda: Kigali Hosts Global Forum on Gender Equality and Social Inclusion

The Global Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) Learning Forum has commenced in Kigali, marking a significant milestone in the pursuit of assessing and advancing gender equality and social inclusion. The forum, which began on June 5, will continue its deliberations until June 9.

Co-hosted by World Vision Rwanda and the Government of Rwanda, in coordination with World Vision USA, this forum has brought together stakeholders and thought leaders from more than 14 countries, including Australia, Burundi, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya, Malawi, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, Timor-Leste, Uganda, the USA, Zimbabwe, Cambodia, and the host country, Rwanda.

The purpose of the forum is to evaluate the progress made in integrating gender equality and social inclusion in various sector programs and to devise strategies for scaling up promising GESI practices.

With the goal of driving transformative impact and shaping the future of GESI integration globally, the forum serves as a platform for exchanging innovative practices and fostering mutual learning.

During a press interview, Mireille Batamuriza, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Gender and Family Promotion, underscored Rwanda's unwavering dedication to advancing gender equality and social inclusion.

Batamuriza shed light on the specific challenges faced by women in the country, particularly in areas such as owning businesses, building brands, and participating in profitable agriculture.

She emphasized that addressing these challenges is a priority for Rwanda, as the government strives to ensure that women are not underrepresented in any sector. She highlighted the remarkable progress Rwanda has made in meeting international standards of gender equality and inclusivity, expressing gratitude to all stakeholders and the country at large for their support in this important endeavor.

Pauline Okumu, the National Director for World Vision International in Rwanda, highlighted the organization's commitment to prioritizing various sectors based on identified needs.

These sectors include resilience, education, water and sanitation, and health. Importantly, gender equality and social inclusion are integrated into all these sectors, ensuring that World Vision does not discriminate and promotes thriving communities for all.

Okumu emphasized the significance of incorporating the GESI domain, or theory of change, in their assessment tools. This approach enables World Vision to effectively address gender-related issues during the implementation and intervention processes of their programs..

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Jacqueline Ogega, Senior Director of Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) at World Vision US, highlighted the organization's close engagement with governments in their programs.

Ogega pointed out the significance of close collaboration with government institutions and other organizations. She highlighted that such partnerships play a vital role in actively involving and including persons with disabilities in communities. By working hand in hand with these stakeholders, it becomes possible to address the unique needs and challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for all.

She further emphasized that their collaborative approach extends to all the countries represented at the forum. In each country, World Vision implements projects in partnership with the government. The involvement of government institutions is integral to their vision as it enables coordination and alignment of efforts.

Christine Maniraguha, a counselor and mentor at the Rwanda Union of the Blind, shared the organization's efforts to empower children with visual or hearing impairments.

Through skills training in agriculture, livestock, cooking, knitting, reading, writing, and other essential skills, they aim to integrate these children into society and provide them with a brighter future.

The participation of more than 14 countries in this forum reflects the global significance of gender equality and social inclusion. With diverse representation from different regions, the forum fosters cross-country learning and collaboration, enabling the exchange of ideas, experiences, and best practices.