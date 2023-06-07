Sudan: Foreign Ministry Condemns Rebel Militia's Storming of China and Palestine Embassies and Omani Ambassador's House

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement it issued Tuesday, condemned in the strongest terms the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia, on Tuesday morning June 6, 2023, storming of the embassy of the People's Republic of China and headquarters of the mbassy and house of the State of Palestine in Khartoum as well as the residence of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman in Manshiya. "This is in a flagrant violation of international law and the customs of sanctity and protection of the headquarters and property of diplomatic missions", the statement added. The statement said, "The rebel militia had stolen a number of diplomatic cars from the headquarters of the Chinese embassy, tampering with documents and vandalizing furniture. It also tortured local workers in the ambassador's house and the embassy headquarters. The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the rebel militia also stormed the house of the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman and stole carpets, furniture, valuables, and electrical and electronic devices. "The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its condemnation of this terrorist and criminal behavior, and calls on the international community to condemn it in the strongest terms, and consider it a terrorist organization and to hold it legally and morally responsible," the statement added.